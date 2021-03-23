Authorities find missing vehicle and shoe belonging to Morgan Co. man who disappeared in 2017

The DA announced Monday they had finally located a key piece of the puzzle in discovering what had happened to Kevin Hamby, who's been missing since November 2017.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a Morgan County man who disappeared more than three years ago has reignited after state authorities found the vehicle he had been seen riding the day of his disappearance in a remote location of the county.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, the Tennessee Highway Patrol discovered Kevin Hamby's missing Polaris RZR down a steep slope in a remote location of Morgan County.

The 38-year-old Hamby disappeared on November 14, 2017, and had last been seen on the RZR leaving his home in the Gobey area.

Authorities had searched and followed up on numerous leads, rumors and tips over the years to no avail. Johnson announced Monday they had finally located a key piece of the puzzle in discovering what had happened to Hamby.

Deputies and Wartburg police confirmed the RZR belonged to Hamby after checking the VIN. They also located a shoe near the site that a family member confirmed belonged to Hamby.

Because of the rugged terrain and unsafe conditions where the RZR was located, authorities are pausing a grid search of the area with a K9 team until Tuesday morning, should the weather cooperate.

The sheriff notified Hamby's family, saying his father recently heard new information from an individual. Authorities interviewed the individual, which gave them a general location that led to the THP flyover and discovery Monday.

"Sheriff Potter is glad to have found the RZR and hopes that it and the search will provide clues to Kevin Hamby’s disappearance, but at the same time, realizes the new grief and questions that the discovery of the RZR may bring for Hamby’s family," Johnson said.