THP: I-40 chase over traffic violation ends with driver escaping

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was led on a chase Thursday afternoon after they said a driver refused to pull over for a traffic violation on Interstate 40 in Knox County.
According to THP, troopers attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation along I-40 in Knox County and the driver did not pull over. The pursuit crossed over into Hamblen County, and troopers said they lost sight of the fleeing vehicle and discontinued the chase.
THP said it and other agencies are still looking for the vehicle.