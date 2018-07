A Knoxville man was killed in a car crash Sunday night in Lenoir City, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

59-year-old Gregory McGraw was driving a 2017 Toyota Avalon on Buttermilk Road when the car ran off the right side of the road, hit the guardrail and struck several trees before coming to an uncontrolled rest on the passenger side.

McGraw was partially ejected out of the passenger's side window.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

