Tennessee Highway Patrol says it is investigating after a fatal motorcycle crash in Union County Wednesday night.

Troopers said the crash happened on Tazewell Pike. Both a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle were involved in the incident, according to THP.

The crash was fatal, but officials would not say how many people died in the crash.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says it will release more information after next of kin is notified.

