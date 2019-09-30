SEVIERVILLE, Tenn — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened during a pursuit on Veterans Boulevard in Sevierville.

As of 4:40 p.m., the southbound lanes of Veterans Blvd. are closed and traffic is being rerouted down Middle Creek Rd. The northbound lanes of Veterans Blvd. are open, according to a tweet from the Sevierville Police Dept.

THP said the pursuit involved the Sevierville Police Dept. (SPD) and the Sevier County Sheriff's Office, though a spokesperson for SPD said they were not involved in the chase and were only assisting now with traffic control.

The SPD said there were injuries in the crash.