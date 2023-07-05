x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

THP: 37-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in McMinn County on July 4

The Tennessee Highway Patrol the motorcycle was driving at "what appeared to be a high rate of speed" when it crashed into a car.
Credit: THP

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man was dead after a motorcycle crash on US 411 in McMinn County on July 4.

They said Franklin Harris Jr., 37, was driving at "what appeared to be a high rate of speed" on the road when it crashed into a car carrying three juveniles and two adults. According to the THP's preliminary report, nobody in the car was injured and the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m.

They said the car was driving on Coghill Carlock Rd. and tried to turn left on US 411 when the motorcycle crashed into the car's front-left side.

No charges were filed against anyone in the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Finding the "beet" at the Norris Farmer's Market

Before You Leave, Check This Out