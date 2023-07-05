THP: 37-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in McMinn County on July 4

The Tennessee Highway Patrol the motorcycle was driving at "what appeared to be a high rate of speed" when it crashed into a car.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man was dead after a motorcycle crash on US 411 in McMinn County on July 4.

They said Franklin Harris Jr., 37, was driving at "what appeared to be a high rate of speed" on the road when it crashed into a car carrying three juveniles and two adults. According to the THP's preliminary report, nobody in the car was injured and the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m.

They said the car was driving on Coghill Carlock Rd. and tried to turn left on US 411 when the motorcycle crashed into the car's front-left side.