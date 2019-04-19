A Knoxville man was killed Thursday night after he drove his SUV off the road and into Bull Run Creek in Oak Ridge.

According to the THP fatality report, Douglas Batson, 66, was driving on New Henderson Road when a witness said he turned on his signal light for a right turn, then drove off the right side of the road. The Toyota Highlander hit some wooden pylons then went into the water and sank to the bottom.

Investigators have not determined a cause of death at this time, according to the report, and do not know why Batson went into the water.

Original story

At least one person is dead after authorities found a car submerged in Anderson County Thursday night.

According to Tyler Mayes with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle was found submerged in the water near Bull Run Park on New Henderson Road.

The call came in around 9:24 p.m.

Authorities said they have called in a dive team to search the water for other potential victims, but aren't sure if anyone else was involved.

This story is developing.