MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a trooper that died while on duty.

According to THP, 24-year-old Trooper Matthew Gatti died in a multi-vehicle car crash around 3:45 p.m. Monday while responding to a call on the eastbound lanes of I-40 near mile marker 74 in Jackson, Tenn.

“Our hearts are filled with much grief and sadness. The family of Trooper Gatti is in our deepest thoughts and prayers. Please keep Trooper Gatti, his family and friends in your hearts and prayers," THP said in a release.

It's unknown if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

The right lane in the eastbound direction of I-40 was blocked likely until 10 p.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

East Tennessee law enforcement agencies offered their condolences.