THP: One dead after crash in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Sevier County.

According to THP, the crash happened around noon on November 16th. Katelin Parrish of Sevierville, 32, was driving west on Boyd's Creek Highway when she crossed over the center line and struck another vehicle.

According to THP, the driver of the second vehicle, 50-year-old William Good of Sevierville, was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. The passenger, 77-year-old Yvonne Good, died in the crash.