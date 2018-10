Greenback — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says troopers are investigating after a crash on Highway 411 killed one person and left two others injured Saturday morning.

It happened at 7450 Hwy. 411 South, close to Greenback.

It involved two vehicles.

A spokesperson says no other information is available at this time.

