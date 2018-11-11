Morgan County — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says two cars collided on Airport Road in Morgan County Saturday afternoon, killing one person and injuring two others.

THP says it happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Young Road.

35-year-old Amber Manis was traveling southbound in a Chrysler mini van on Airport Road when she crossed into the other lane, striking a Mazda sedan.

According to the THP report, she had been drinking and had drugs in her system.

40-year-old Joseph Jones died while driving the Mazda with a 10-year-old passenger.

Manis and the 10-year-old were injured.

THP says Manis is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and other traffic charges.

