THP: Transport officer airlifted to UTMC after crash on I-40 East in Jefferson County

The driver, identified as Rea Eidson, 49, of Cocke County, was transporting a female inmate to the Cocke County Annex, THP said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was airlifted to UT Medical Center after an accident reported on 1-40 East in Jefferson County on Wednesday, officials said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said that on Wednesday a 2019 Dodge Charger was traveling East Bound within a lane on I-40 East in Jefferson County in route to Cocke County jail.

According to Major Chuck Evans of Cocke County Sheriff's Office, Eidson is a transport officer with the Sheriff's Office.

Eidson was transporting the female inmate from Monroe County to Cocke County custody, Evans said.

The passenger of the Dodge Charger was identified as Samantha Harris, 28, of Newport.

Harris, identified as the inmate, was not injured and was evaluated once she got to Newport.

While in motion, Eidson began to brake with the intent of avoiding crashing with another vehicle. The vehicle was slowing down to avoid a rolling tire that was on the roadway.

When Eidson applied the brakes, the vehicle traveled into another lane in front of a 2009 Thomas Transit Bus.

The driver of the transit bus was identified as Aaron John Bolt, 37, of Watauga.

The transit bus made contact with the left rear of the other vehicle causing it to travel back across to the first lane and into the median.

According to THP, Eidson suffered some injuries and was airlifted to UT Medical Center.

Eidson was treated at the hospital and released Wednesday night and expected to have a successful recovery.

“She’s going to be sore for a few days,” Evans said.

At this moment, no charges have been filed, THP said.