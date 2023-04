Tennessee Highway Patrol said Adam Jenkins, 45, was driving north on I-75 when he lost control and struck the guardrail.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Loudon County.

According to a report from THP, Adam Jenkins, 45, of Tennessee was traveling north on I-75 near mile marker 76.

Around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jenkins lost control of the motorcycle and veered right into the highway's shoulder. He struck the guardrail, causing the motorcycle to roll.