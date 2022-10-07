THP: One person dead after crashing into car on wrong side of road in Roane County

A driver was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck another car head-on, according to THP.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A car crash in Roane County early Friday morning left one driver dead, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

At 12:12 a.m., Eric White, 59, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-40 West and hit a car head-on, according to THP's preliminary report. He died in the crash.

The second car, driven by Zane Vickery, overturned and came to rest on the outside shoulder, THP said. He was injured in the crash.