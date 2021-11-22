THP: One person hurt after early morning crash in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was hurt after an early morning crash on I-40 West in Roane County.
According to THP, Marcio Macedo of Owings, Maryland, 44, was towing a trailer and was travelling west on I-40. Macedo ran off the right side of the road and struck an abandoned vehicle parked on the side of the road.
THP said that the trailer jackknifed and stopped in lane two and the right shoulder of I-40. A second driver, 59-year-old Cathy Luttrell from Kingston, was travelling west and did not stop and hit the trailer. Luttrell sustained injuries from the crash.