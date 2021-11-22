THP: One person hurt after early morning crash in Roane County

The crash happened around 4:06 a.m. when one driver crashed and jackknifed their trailer on I-40 West.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was hurt after an early morning crash on I-40 West in Roane County.

According to THP, Marcio Macedo of Owings, Maryland, 44, was towing a trailer and was travelling west on I-40. Macedo ran off the right side of the road and struck an abandoned vehicle parked on the side of the road.