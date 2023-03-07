THP: Pedestrian dead after being hit twice on I-75 South in Loudon County

According to a preliminary report, a car hit Yosyp Kanolash, 42, from Pennsylvania. Another sedan then hit them on the same road.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a person was dead after they were hit by a car on I-75 South in Loudon County.

They said Aidan Byrd, 19, from Maryland, was driving on I-75 South at around 11:49 p.m. on March 3. They said Byrd then hit a pedestrian on the road. They identified the pedestrian as Yosyp Kanolash, 42, from Pennsylvania.

They said a second car then hit Kanolash again after they were hit by Byrd. According to the THP preliminary report, the identity of the driver of the second car was not available. They said it was an "unknown sedan."