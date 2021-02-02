THP: Pedestrian hit and killed by truck on Chapman Highway in Knox County

The incident occurred at 9:41 p.m. on June 3.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified a woman who was killed late Thursday night after being hit by a box truck on Chapman Highway.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 9:41 p.m. at the 8800 block of Chapman Highway northwest of Seymour. The report said Kelsey Evans, 27, died after being struck by the vehicle's passenger side mirror.

The woman was walking southbound in the roadway and the vehicle was driving northbound when THP said the passenger mirror struck Evans.