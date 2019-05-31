LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for help finding a suspect that hit a older bicyclist with a disability and drove off in Claiborne County.

THP Fall Branch said the victim rides his bike every day on Cave Springs Road, and are hoping for a witness to come forward.

THP said there are three persons of interest they wish to interview, identifying three vehicle descriptions that could have been involved.

They say the vehicle could possibly be:

An older black Ford Ranger with a chrome bumper and no side step

An older white Ford F-150 model possibly from the mid-90s to early 2000s

A silver PT Cruiser possibly with a different colored rear hatch

Anyone with information is asked to dial *THP.