KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Seymour family is pleading for the driver that hit and killed a father of six children on Chapman Highway to come forward.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Gary A. Ellsworth II was walking in the southbound lane and was hit by multiple vehicles. The first vehicle to hit Ellsworth did not stop after the accident. The drivers of three other vehicles involved did stop. Ellsworth died of his injuries.

It happened between 11:30 p.m. and 11:55 p.m. on Monday, May 20, near the intersection of Chapman Highway and Burnett Station Rd.

THP is looking for the driver of a 2013-2015 Ford Escape with front end and right side damage.

The family is also hoping for some answers. They've been handing out fliers with a photo of Ellsworth and the information that is known about the vehicle that him.

Gary A Ellsworth ll flier

Submitted by family

"He was a wonderful father and husband and son. We just want to find the person that did this to our family," said Ellsworth's wife, Nickkia Ellsworth.

The couple has six children, the oldest is 15 and the youngest just a year old.

If you have any information, contact THP dispatch for Criminal Investigator Sgt. Joe Walker at 1-800-490-3490 or *THP (847).