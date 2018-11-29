A teen and two children died and another woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Niota Wednesday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 18-year old Morgan Goldman from Athens and two unidentified minors died in a crash at an intersection on Highway 11.

THP said Goldman was driving a Hyundai Elantra down County Road 351 in Niota before she pulled up to an intersection on U.S. Highway 11.

The second vehicle, a Ford F-250 driven by 30-year-old Raquel Brady from Athens, was driving northbound on Highway 11 with the two child passengers inside and properly restrained in their child seats.

THP said the Ford was passing vehicles when the Hyundai pulled out onto the highway, trying to make a left hand turn. The Hyundai was struck on the driver's side and both vehicles went off the road.

Brady's condition is unknown.

THP said all drivers and passengers involved were wearing safety restraints.

The families of the victims have been notified and THP is investigating to determine whether charges will be filed.

