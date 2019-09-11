A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and one other went to the hospital for minor injuries after a crash on Interstate 40 in West Knoxville.

According to THP, the trooper was driving west on I-40 near mile marker 379 and Gallaher View Road when another vehicle hit their patrol vehicle from the rear Friday evening.

EMS took the trooper to the hospital and the other driver was taken by a personal vehicle. THP said minor injuries were noted in the crash.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation had reported multiple crashes on both sides of that stretch of I-40 Friday evening.

THP said it will release more information once the initial investigation is complete.