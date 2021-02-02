THP: Two killed after crash at Windrock Mountain

THP said the incident happened along New River Highway.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A vehicle crash at Windrock Mountain in Anderson County killed two people Thursday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP said it happened along New River Highway. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is reporting both sides of the road closed due to a multi-vehicle crash near Rock Hill Baptist Church between Tommy Philip Lane and Carroll Cemetery.

Troopers said the initial incident investigation is still active, so few details are available at the moment.

Windrock Mountain and Windrock Park are north of Oak Ridge. It is a popular destination for ATVs, dirt and mountain bikes, Jeeps, and other sports vehicle enthusiasts.