THP: Woman driving pickup hits person on lawn mower

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Charges are pending against a woman after authorities said her truck hit a person on a lawn mower, WCYB-TV reports.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:00p.m., on Sunday on Highway 91 in the county.

Investigators said a pickup truck was traveling northbound, when the driver for "no apparent reason" crossed the southbound lane went off the road and then hit a person who was riding a lawn mower.