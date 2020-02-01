The Sevierville Police Department arrested three adults after police said they discovered four children inside a home with unsanitary conditions.

According to the arrest report, officers had initially responded to a disturbance call between two siblings on December 28, 2019 around 10:20 a.m.

Police said Corey Astrofsky, 30, had been arguing with his sister Caitlyn Astrofsky, 23.

Police said Caitlyn had called police and claimed her brother had argued with her in an attempt to antagonize her into hitting him -- saying she lived at the home with him and their grandmother, Diane Roberts, 68.

Police said the argument was over a child who lived in the home, who the sister claimed her brother was going to make 'wear a plastic bag' because the child soiled themself.

The sister said neither she nor her brother had physically fought.

The report said the brother then came outside and said the child had a condition that affected their ability to control their bowels, and they were planning to leave for a party when the child soiled themself.

Officers said they escorted the brother inside the home in order to diffuse the situation. As they did, they said they noticed a strong smell of feces and urine coming from inside as they opened the door.

When an officer went to get a camera, they said the two siblings began cleaning.

One of the officers said he saw a 'clear path of dirt and grime' leading to a hallway and outside door, and living room was filled with clutter. Among other observations of clutter, they said they also noticed feces and what appeared to be urine in the hallway, feces on the table and floor around litter boxes, 'piles of feces' all over the floor of a non-functional bathroom, and bedrooms filled up with belongings

"The overall state of the residence was determined to be detrimental to the health and welfare of the occupants," the report said.

Police said four children were inside the home at the time. Officers arrested both the siblings and Roberts. All three are charged with four counts of child neglect.

The Department of Children's Services was notified, and the children were released to other family members.