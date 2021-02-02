Three small children and one adult saved from submerged car in Cocke County

The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said that three small children and an adult were pulled out of a car submerged in water.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said three small children and an adult were rescued Thursday. They were inside of a car that was submerged up to its windows in the French Broad River.

Officials said that the Cocke County Swift Water Rescue Team and the Newport City Fire Swift Water Rescue Team responded to calls about it. They also said that the Cocke County team completed its training and certification 4 days earlier.

Each team member was hand-selected from agencies and departments from around the county, according to CCEMA.

Officials did not report any injuries. Information about how the car was submerged was not immediately available.

They also said they were proud of the teams' work and said they applied everything they were taught in training to rescue everyone from the car.

