ACSD: Three dead, one seriously injured after two-vehicle crash in Claxton Friday night

CLAXTON, Tenn. — Three people are dead after a car crash in the Claxton community Friday night, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Department.
According to a spokesperson, the crash involved two vehicles at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Old Emory Road. The three people were in the same vehicle and were confirmed dead at the scene, according to a release from the sheriff's department.
Another person in the other vehicle was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and was in serious condition, according to ACSD.
They said they were investigating the crash and rivers should expect delays if they were traveling in the area. They uyrged motorists to find an alternate route instead of going through the intersection if possible.