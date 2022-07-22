ACSD: Three dead, one seriously injured after two-vehicle crash in Claxton Friday night

The Anderson County Sheriff's Department said three people were dead Friday night after a crash at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Old Emory Road.

According to a spokesperson, the crash involved two vehicles at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Old Emory Road. The three people were in the same vehicle and were confirmed dead at the scene, according to a release from the sheriff's department.

Another person in the other vehicle was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and was in serious condition, according to ACSD.