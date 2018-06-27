The American Eagle Foundation will release three 12-week-old bald eaglets into the wild Thursday in Dandridge.

The eaglets being released are named Luna, Phoenix and Nova. Locally mated bald eagles Lady Independence and Sir Hatcher II hatched the three eaglets.

The foundation removed the eaglets from their nest near Little Pigeon River back in May after an eaglet swallowed a hook brought into the nest with a fish.

They were placed in an artificial nesting tower on Douglas Lake in Dandridge.

The foundation says Thursday's release is meant to honor first responders for Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and Gatlinburg.

