THP: Three injured, charges pending after I-40 East crash in Roane Co.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Charges are pending for one man following a crash on I-40 East in Roane County on Sunday afternoon, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Six people were involved in the crash, three of which were juveniles, according to the report. Out of the six, only three people were reported injured.

The car, driven by Felipe Felipe, was traveling on I-40 eastbound in the second lane, THP said. Felipe then lost control after a tire failure. The car ran off on the right side of the road and impacted the guard rail, according to the report.

After the impact, the car went into a roll and came to a stop in the second lane, on its top. Three people were ejected from the car, according to the report.