The crash involving two cars happened on Westland Drive and Andover Place Sunday morning, according to officials.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving two cars happened in West Knoxville, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Sunday morning, just before noon, crews responded to a crash on Westland Drive and Andover Place.

According to officials, three people were taken to the hospital and one of them required extrication.