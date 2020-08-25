Three Michigan women killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 in Cocke County

The car carrying all three women was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-40 when it crashed into a pickup truck driven by a North Carolina man.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Three women from Michigan were killed in a late-night crash Monday on I-40 in Cocke County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Ford Focus driven by Josey Gale, 28, of Vassar, MI, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the interstate when it crashed head-on into a pickup truck around 11:30 p.m.

Gale was killed, along with two passengers, Starr Majors, 26, of Otter Lake, MI, and Kay-Cie Hafer, 28, of Vassar MI.

The 2012 Toyota Tundra was driven by Isaiah Rathbone, 18, of Penrose, NC. Rathbone was injured along with his passenger, 21-year-old Michael Smithers, of Hendersonville, NC.