Three more areas in Knox County have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Officials say mosquitoes in the Fairmont Boulevard, West Emory Road and West Hills areas tested positive for the virus. In response, the health department will spray for mosquitoes, weather permitting, in those areas prevent the virus spreading.

The Fairmont Boulevard area will be sprayed on Thursday, Sept. 20 starting at 8:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. A previously scheduled spraying will also take place during that same time in the Milligan Road area.

The West Emory Road and West Hills areas of Knox County will be sprayed for mosquitoes Tuesday, Sept. 25 starting at 8:30 p.m. until 2 a.m.

You can see maps of affected areas here.

The health department says signs will be posted in affected neighborhoods warning residents about the sprayings. People in the areas are asked to stay inside during the sprayings. The health department also advises residents keep their pets in the backyard or indoors during the sprayings.

To reduce your risk of getting West Nile virus, the Knox County Health Department recommends:

Applying repellants to skin often; these can include lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of repellants containing one of the following ingredients: DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant. Read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.

Wearing socks and long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants.

Treating clothing with permethrin or purchase pretreated permethrin clothing.

Disposing of, regularly emptying, or turning over any water-holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys and trash cans.

Using larvicides, such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks, to prevent breeding in large water-holding containers, including bird baths and garden water features. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.

