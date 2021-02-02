KPD: Three pedestrians dead after being struck by pickup truck on I-40

The three were standing outside of their vehicle on the exit ramp from I-40 West to Weisgarber Road when they were hit and killed by a pickup truck.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three pedestrians are dead after being hit by a pickup truck on the exit ramp from I-40 West to Weisgarber Road just after 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the three pedestrians were traveling in a Dodge pickup truck and on the exit ramp when the truck left the roadway and struck a guardrail, according to KPD.

The three occupants exited the vehicle and were standing next to it when a Chevrolet pickup truck struck the Dodge and the three pedestrians, KPD said.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene, according to KPD.

The Chevy driver was removed from the truck and transported to a hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening, KPD said.

Based on the severity of the crash, crash reconstruction investigators were requested to the scene, according to KPD.