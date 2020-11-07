Three visitors hit by falling decoration at Wilderness Pass area in Dollywood

Officials said three people were hit by the falling decorations and were sent to the hospital in an ambulance, in stable condition.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Officials with Dollywood said three people were hit by a decoration after it fell at around 2 p.m. Saturday, in the Wilderness Pass area of the park by Mystery Mine. They said that it was not a ride-related incident.

The visitors were evaluated at the scene by first responders and paramedics from the Dollywood Safety Department. Then, they were sent to the hospital in an ambulance, in a stable condition.

Officials also said that the park is cooperating with an investigation by the Pigeon Forge Police Department about the incident. They said that the Mystery Mine ride is closed, but most of Dollywood is still open.