Thrive working with around 240 at-risk students after school, its largest program ever

Thrive is an after-school program that offers at-risk students a place to go after school, spending around 3 hours there once classes are out.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A program that gives at-risk students a safe place to go after school started its largest-ever program, serving more than 240 young people from across Knoxville.

Thrive is working with students from Lonsdale, West View, Parkridge, new Hopewell and Papermill. They are a faith-based program that gives students a place where they can get academic tutoring, a nutritious meal and a snack every day. They also organize Bible studies, according to Thrive's website.

Students participate in the program for around 3 hours every day when school is in session, Monday through Friday. They accept students between Kindergarten and 12th grade in Lonsdale. At all other locations, they only accept elementary school students.

Students are required to attend daily. Thrive said it's a way to establish trust and consistency, resulting in a total of around 700 hours spent at Thrive per student by the end of the year.

They can participate in small groups, get help with homework, get reading lessons, spend time with "character-building activities," educational electives or simply play outside. Bible studies are built into the elementary and middle school student schedules, as well as a class prayer and worship time, according to its website.

Students can also sign up for elective programs that include coursework in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Other programs also teach them skills in gardening, baking, kickball and many other activities.