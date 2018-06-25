The lineup is set and the tickets are on sale for a daylong festival that'll take place in one of Knoxville's most picturesque new parks - Suttree Landing in South Knoxville.

The Second Bell Festival, presented by Blank Newspaper, will be held Saturday, Aug. 18.

Featured musicians include the Guy Marshall Band, the Pinklets and Repeat Repeat.

Rusty Odom of Blank Newspaper says comedy improv and costume contests also are planned, and there'll be merchandise for sale.

Food also will be available for purchase, and the city will allow beer sales at Suttree Landing, which fronts Fort Loudoun Lake looking directly back at downtown Knoxville including Volunteer Landing Marina.

The point is to highlight the area's wealth of local talent. Early bird tickets are available here, and prices now range from $20 to $75.

Second Bell will go on rain or shine. It's an all-ages event.

The festival is poised to serve as the first big event on the Suttree Landing grounds, just north of Sevier Avenue in an emerging part of the city.

