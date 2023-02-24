Lawmakers advance bill that would block TikTok access on college campus networks in TN

Rep. Jeremy Faison from East Tennessee sponsored the House Bill. As written, the bill would ban video platforms headquartered outside the U.S. on college networks.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a bill that would block access to TikTok and other social media platforms based outside the U.S. on state college campus networks.

East Tennessee Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) and Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) introduced House Bill 1445/Senate Bill 0834 on Jan. 30. On Feb. 22, the Senate Education Committee recommended the bill for passage.

“The biggest secret in the military is how we get our secrets,” said Lundberg. “Americans have recently been concerned about balloons from China flying over the U.S., but I truly believe the biggest security threat to the United States is the thousands of tracking devices we carry around with us every day.”

As originally written, the bill would widely block video platforms headquartered outside the U.S. on college campus internet networks. However, lawmakers filed an amendment to the Senate Bill on Tuesday that specified the ban on campuses would instead apply to any social media platform operated or hosted by a company based in China.

The proposed law would take effect immediately if it's passed. It has been referred next to the Senate Calendar Committee.