Sports Authority Board sets timeline for proposed downtown stadium development agreement

The timeline would have the city and county voting on the agreement by mid-November.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sports Authority Board agreed on a timeline for a development agreement for the proposed downtown stadium on Tuesday. 

Under the plan, negotiators would unveil the proposed development agreement in a joint workshop between the Knoxville City Council and the Knox County Commission on 11/8 at 6 p.m. The votes would come soon after. 

  • Nov. 10 - the Sports Authority Board would vote on the agreement
  • Nov. 15 - the Knox County Commission would vote on the agreement
  • Nov. 16 - the Knoxville City Council would vote on the agreement

On Inside Tennessee, Knox County Commissioner Richie Beeler said he was targeting 11/15 for a vote on the development agreement. 

Knox County Finance Director Chris Caldwell said he thinks negotiations are in place to meet these deadlines. 

A majority of both the Knox County Commission and the Knoxville City Council would need to vote to approve the agreement before the city and county can develop the stadium. 

