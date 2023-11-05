Results show Timothy Hill (R) winning TN House District 3

The special election was called after former Rep. Scotty Campbell (R - Mountain City) resigned on April 20.

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. — House District 3 went through a special election process after former Representative Scotty Campbell (R - Mountain City) resigned on April 20. An internal investigation by a state subcommittee in late March found that he violated a discrimination and harassment policy.

The final unofficial results on Thursday night showed Timothy Hill (R) beating Lori Love (D) in the district. According to the Tennessee Secretary of State's office, Hill had 2,665 votes as of Thursday night. Love had 907 votes.

The House of Representatives district spans Carter County, Hawkins County, Johnson County and Sullivan County. Hill saw the most support in Johnson County, with around 84.4% of the vote. Love saw the most support in Sullivan County, with around 38.7% of that county's total number of ballots.

Hill was also the interim state representative after former Rep. Campbell resigned, following the investigation.