Did you feel it? 2 tiny earthquakes rumble near each other in East Tennessee and Kentucky

A couple of earthquakes shook up portions of East Tennessee and eastern Kentucky early Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Rutledge, Tennessee around 4 a.m. Tuesday. A few hours later around 7:30 a.m., a second 2.0-magnitude quake struck Harlan County, Kentucky near the town of Cawood.

Only one person in Grainger County reported feeling either of the tremors. Generally, anything under a magnitude of 2.5 is difficult for people to detect.