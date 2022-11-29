x
Did you feel it? 2 tiny earthquakes rumble near each other in East Tennessee and Kentucky

Only one person reported feeling the quakes in Grainger County.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from 2019.

A couple of earthquakes shook up portions of East Tennessee and eastern Kentucky early Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Rutledge, Tennessee around 4 a.m. Tuesday.  A few hours later around 7:30 a.m., a second 2.0-magnitude quake struck Harlan County, Kentucky near the town of Cawood.

Only one person in Grainger County reported feeling either of the tremors. Generally, anything under a magnitude of 2.5 is difficult for people to detect.

Small earthquakes like these are common around East Tennessee. We live in the East Tennessee Seismic Zone, a band that stretches from northeastern Alabama to southwestern Virginia. It's understood to be one of the most active quake zones in the United States. 

