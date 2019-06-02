KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While it may not be snowing anymore, driving in the rain can be equally dangerous.

According to AAA, rainfall and wet pavement lead to over one million traffic crashes per year.

Here are some tips from the company on how to stay safe on your commute:

1. Avoid using cruise control

Most modern cars have this feature. While it may be useful for long drives during dry conditions, experts say the chance of losing control of your vehicle can increase. You want to make sure you easy to step off the gas while the vehicle is in motion, especially if you begin to lose traction.

2. Slow down and leave room between vehicles

Hydroplaning is quite common when the roads are wet. Even at 35 mph, you're still at risk. You should base your speed depending on how much water is on the roadway. AAA also suggests that drivers should avoid breaking hard or making any sharp turns during wet conditions.

3. What to do when you skid

Even the most cautious drivers can experience skids. If it happens to you, don't panic, and follow these steps:

Continue to steer the vehicle in the direction you want it to go

Don't slam on the breaks as this will make it difficult for you to control the vehicle.

Follow these one at a time: Break, Turn, Accelerate

4. Replace faulty parts on your vehicle

This is one of the most important to remember, but the easiest to forget. Anything from weak windshield wipers to burnt out lights can be a hazard, especially when it's raining. By doing this, other drivers can see you and you can see them, which will reduce the likely-hood of an accident.

