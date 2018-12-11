The decorations are up, the lines are long and the sales are starting.

Like it or not, the holiday shopping season is upon us and experts from the National Retail Federation (NRF) and University of Tennessee say shoppers are going to spend more money than ever this year.

The NRF estimates a four percent increase in holiday shopping sales over 2017 totals, an increase of $40 spent for the average shopper.

"Wages are increasing and there's a low inflation rate. Consumers are excited for the holiday season," Michelle Fields, UT assistant professor of retail management, said.

Fields said while the sales may have already begun, there are better times than others to buy certain gifts.

"November is the best time to buy electronics, game consoles, TVs and gift cards," she said. "For toys it’s actually best to wait until December. More and more retailers are carrying toys now that Toys 'R Us is out of business. They’re increasing their toy offering buy as much as 50 percent."

Fields said if there is that one must-have gift this season, you may want to go ahead and buy it.

For their part, stores are preparing for the onslaught of holiday customers by making the shopping process more convenient with smooth transitions from online shopping to in-store and added resources in the checkout lane.

"They'll have employees throughout the store with handheld devices that are going to help checkout customers, so you don’t have to bring all of your merchandise to the front of the store and then wait in line," Fields said.

