The former Vol QB could be called on to help the 7-7 Titans.

He won't be wear orange, but former Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs will be back on the field in Tennessee.

The 7-7 AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday they had signed Dobbs. He briefly was a member of the Detroit Lions practice squad this month after being let go by the Cleveland Browns after Deshaun Watson's suspension ended.

"I think that this is a player that gives us the opportunity to strengthen and really add depth to the quarterback position," head coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday.

Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered another ankle injury against the Chargers that imperils the rest of his season. Rookie Malik Willis is in position to step in, and the addition of Dobbs, age, 27, gives Tennessee more insurance at quarterback.

Dobbs played 2013-16 for the University of Tennessee. He finished with a record of 23-12, according to UT Sports, including three bowl victories.

Dobbs, an aerospace engineering graduate and Pi aficionado, has always been a fan favorite in Knoxville.