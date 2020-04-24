NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans believe they have drafted a player that will make Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill very happy.

The Titans added an offensive tackle Thursday night that general manager Jon Robinson says reminds him of late wrestler Andre the Giant. The Titans picked Isaiah Wilson out of Georgia at No. 29 overall, taking the 6-foot-6, 350-pound lineman to bulk up protection for both Henry and Tannehill.

The Titans lost Jack Conklin, an All Pro as a rookie, to Cleveland as a free agent in March.

RELATED: LVFL Nicky Anosike talks return to East Tennessee as head coach

RELATED: Vols in the 2020 NFL Draft