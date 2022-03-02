TN Attorney General joins national investigation into whether TikTok violated state consumer protection laws

According to officials, the investigation is meant to look into whether there are any possible harms associated with using TikTok.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III announced Wednesday that he would be joining a national investigation into whether TikTok violated state consumer protection.

He said he would take a leading role in an investigation into whether there were any physical or mental health harms associated with using TikTok, and whether leaders of the platform knew about any possible harms. Officials said the investigation will focus on techniques used by the platform to boost engagement among younger users.

The new investigation comes after two other campaigns from state leaders targeting social media platforms. In May 2021, 44 Attorneys General said Facebook should abandon plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under 13 years old.

Then, in November 2021, Attorneys General across the U.S. said they would investigate Meta for possibly promoting Instagram among children.