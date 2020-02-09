The need is still great for blood donors and convalescent plasma donors.

TENNESSEE, USA — This week is National Blood Donation Week.

It was declared by Governors across the country to support local blood banks and the American Red Cross.

All week long, local blood banks and the American Red Cross ask you to roll up your sleeves and donate.

Governor Bill Lee issued a proclamation that Friday is National Blood Donation Day in Tennessee.

"We appreciate the efforts of our leadership in recognizing the importance of giving blood and what that does for folks in our community," said Kristy Altman of MEDIC Regional Blood Center.

The need is still great for blood donors and convalescent plasma donors.

"The demand has not gone down during the pandemic. It's continued to increase," Altman said. "People still need their cancer treatments, they still need surgeries. So there's so many blood transfusions that are happening there."

You can donate blood at MEDIC Regional Blood Center, the American Red Cross or another local blood bank.

Many organizations need help and support during the national blood donation shortage.