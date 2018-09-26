ALCOA — After more than a week of helping Hurricane Florence victims in North Carolina, 20 men and women from the Civil Air Patrol's Tennessee Wing have returned home.

The team had been assisting with handing out water, tarps and MREs to people in Wilmington, N.C., as well as providing two aircrews in Cessna aircraft to test the new WaldoAir camera system to provide a multi-spectral view of the ground.

"I'm extremely proud of the way members of Tennessee wing stepped up to assist our fellow CAP members and the citizens of North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Florence," said Col. Dent Young, Tennessee Wing commander. "Once again, we have demonstrated why Tennessee is known as 'The Volunteer State'."

"The assistance that Tennessee Wing and two additional Southeast Region wings have provided North and South Carolina is indicative of the willingness of Civil Air Patrol members to help out our neighbors in their time of need," said Col. Barry Melton, Southeast Region Commander. "I am very proud of the work that continues to be done by all CAP members in the Carolinas. One year ago, CAP members from the Middle East Region 'paid it forward' by assisting us in the prosecution of the Hurricane Maria mission in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. I am glad that Southeast Region members could return the favor this year."

