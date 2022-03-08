TN court says therapy dogs can help child sex abuse victims during trial, after appeal from criminal trial

The reaffirmation of therapy dogs in court stems from a case, State vs. Christopher Cox, where a was charged with several instances of sexual abuse.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals reaffirmed that therapy dogs can be used to comfort victims of child sex abuse during a trial. It stems from a case where a man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he was convicted by a Scott County jury for multiple child sex crimes.

During that trial, State of Tennessee vs. Christopher Nicol Cox, a minor testified to several instances of sexual abuse. Before testifying though, the minor spent much time with Lucia, a therapy dog that helps victims in Scott and Fentress counties.

During the trial, Lucia accompanied the victim while they testified at the witness stand.

Attorneys appealed to the court that the judge made an error in allowing the dog to accompany the victim because the court did not hold a hearing about the dog's qualifications and whether it was necessary to support the victim during testimony.

Cox's attorneys argued that "the dog was 'paraded' in an out of the courtroom, 'in front of the jury in blatant defiance of this Court's directive,'" according to records from the appeals court. It goes on to say the court did not violate any law by allowing the victim to use a therapy animal at trial.

They also cited an opinion from another case that says "evolving law permits their use." They also said state attorneys filed a pretrial motion to allow Lucia to accompany the victim, saying the dog is trained to accompany people in public settings, including victims of trauma.

They said the victim was less apprehensive and fearful of the judicial process when Lucia was nearby.