TDHS announces second round of Support and Enhancement Grant program

The second round will offer providers the option of applying for up to $4,000 in grants ($5,000 in distressed counties).

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) has announced the continuation of a grant program that has helped strengthen early childhood education in more than 1,200 licensed childcare providers across the state.

The department launched the first round of the Support and Enhancement Grant program with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee in October 2019.

The second round will offer providers the option of applying for up to $4,000 in grants ($5,000 in distressed counties) to:

Increase capacity at their licensed location

Hire consultants and coaches

Enhance and add equipment including appliances and supplies

Interested childcare providers are encouraged to sign up for a free Childcare Tennessee membership and apply online by September 1, 2021.

Providers who received a grant during the initial cycle are eligible to reapply.

The Department’s partnership with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is also providing childcare agencies with other services including free online tools to help with business management and human resources along with access to bulk purchasing of supplies at discounted prices.

Some examples of potential savings now available on the Childcare Tennessee website include a 20% discount on childcare supplies, up to 30% off food and foodservice supplies, and up to 45% off office supplies.

The renewed Support and Enhancement Grant program aligns with other critical investments launched last year to strengthen childcare business operations and sustainability such as the Child Care WAGE$® Program, Business Academies, and Pediatric First Aid and CPR Training/Certification.