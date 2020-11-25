TN Department of Labor: Unemployment rates increased in 93 counties during October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — According to a report from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD), 93 counties in Tennessee experienced an increase in unemployment rates during the month of October.

Davidson and Sevier counties saw their rates decrease, the report stated.



During October, two counties in the state had unemployment rates below 5%, 90 counties had rates of 5% or greater, and three counties recorded rates of 10% or higher.



Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment in October with a rate of 4.6%, which is up 0.8 of a percentage point from its revised September rate of 3.8%



Shelby County recorded October’s highest jobless rate in Tennessee. At 11%, the county’s unemployment increased by 0.7 of a percentage point when compared to the previous month’s revised rate of 10.3%.