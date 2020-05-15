Teens and other new drivers who have had to wait to get their driver's license will be able to get that road skills test soon.

Driver Service Centers in Tennessee have been operating in a limited capacity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic but The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) will begin phasing other services back in over the next month, including REAL ID.

Saturday, May 16: Appointment calendars reopen

• The first available appointments for road skills test will be Monday, June 15. Skills tests appointments must be made in the e-Services portal or by calling (866) 849-3548.

• The Driver Services Appointments system re-launches to include 45 Driver Services Centers and expand appointment services to New Resident, Knowledge Test, Reinstatement (at select centers), and Driver Services (for all other transactions). The first available appointments will be Tuesday, May 26.

Monday, May 18: Select services begin

• Rescheduled skills tests for customers whose appointments were canceled between March 12 and May 15 will begin and be completed by June 8. The Driver Services staff will contact these customers to reschedule skills tests.

• Knowledge tests will be available at all full-service centers. Tests will be available by appointment beginning May 26. Testing will also be offered on select Saturdays between June 13 and August 22. More information will be posted to tn.gov/safety. Information on Proof of school attendance can be found here if schools are closed due to COVID-19.

• New Tennessee residents and new drivers should complete the Driver License Application online before visiting a Driver Services Center. The application is available in the e-Services portal and can be completed on a computer or smartphone.

• E-Tickets will re-launch at all Driver Services Center locations. Applicants may place themselves in line up to two hours before visiting a center by requesting an E-Ticket online but is not an appointment.

Monday, June 15: Road skills tests resume

• Skills tests appointments will resume at all full-service Driver Services Centers. Walk-ins will be offered on a limited basis.

Monday, July 6: REAL ID resumes

• The Department will resume issuing REAL IDs on July 6th. The federal government extended the implementation date of REAL ID to October 1, 2021. For more information on REAL ID and required documents, visit www.tnrealid.gov.

Online services

The TDOSHS still encourages people to utilize the e-Services portal to complete numerous transactions such as renewals, duplicates, paying reinstatement fees, and completing the new resident application.

Changes made for safety

When visiting a center, all customers are required to:

• Wear a cloth face covering provided by the customer

• Be checked for temperature greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit

• Answer COVID-19 health screening questions

• Distance at least six feet from others when possible

• Not be experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms

• Use the queuing system to receive notifications as they wait in their vehicle if the center has reached limited capacity.